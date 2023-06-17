PCSD: Deputies respond to crash involving pedestrian.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Orange Grove Rd. East of Corona Rd. on Friday, June 16.

Deputies say westbound traffic on Orange Grove Rd is closed.

The PCSD says motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel.

