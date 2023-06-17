Police looking for suspect in Tucson homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a suspect after they say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon, June 16.

TPD says officers responded to the 3700 Block of South Park Avenue about 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male victim with gunshot trauma and immediately started aid efforts.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Jacob Dean Stark and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

TPD says the early stages of the investigation indicate the victim was in the area with a friend prior to the shooting.

He was approached by the male suspect in the parking lot and shot before the suspect ran away.

Detectives obtained a basic description of the suspect and are currently following up on leads.

Investigators are hoping to establish a motive to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.

