Van catches fire while driver fills up gas at Mesa Circle K

Mesa Fire said the fire was fueled by a propane tank, which the van owner said they had just...
Mesa Fire said the fire was fueled by a propane tank, which the van owner said they had just filled up on their way camping.(Mesa Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A weekend camping trip was canceled for some travelers after their van caught fire while filling up gas at a Mesa Circle K on Friday morning.

Crews were called to a Circle K near Ellsworth and Baseline roads for a van that had reportedly caught fire while fueling up at one of the pumps. Fire crews quickly controlled the fuel shut-off and fought the fire from different directions. Mesa Fire said the blaze was fueled by a propane tank, which the van owner said they had just filled up on their way camping.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames; however, the van was destroyed. Other parts of the gas station near the van were damaged, including the closest gas pump and pump station cover. The Circle K will be closed for the rest of the day due to damage from the fire.

