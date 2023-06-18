Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales
Tucson police arrest woman for stealing packages and drug possession
Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man

Latest News

The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita
PCSD: Deputies respond to crash involving pedestrian.
PCSD: Deputies respond to crash involving pedestrian
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Crime scene tape
Police looking for suspect in Tucson homicide