Businesses feel the impact of the Oak Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Compared to the previous weekend, businesses along Highway 83 in Sonoita saw fewer customers coming in due to the Oak Fire that started on Friday afternoon.

“Yesterday, last night, we were super slow, our store was slow, there were a lot of cancellations at the inn. The town was just really dead. This morning it was also super dead,” said Bryce Wright, owner of The Steak Out.

Wright said not only has the fire impacted business, but it has also been a big inconvenience for many of its employees.

“Some of our employees who have to travel from Tucson had to go into Benson and down. So, it has taken an extra 30 to 40 minutes for them to get down here,” said Wright.

The road closure and the extra time it has taken people to go around has also made it harder for these businesses to keep their doors open.

“We were definitely short-staffed last night, which didn’t matter as much because weren’t as busy, but we are short staffed. I am working behind the bar. Yeah we were definitely short staffed and the fire was actually close to some of our employees houses as well,” said Wright.

Dena Ploetz, owner of Corner Scoop right off of Highway 83 said they saw more people coming in yesterday as they waited for news on the closure.

“A lot of the workers out here that live in Tucson or commute to Tucson came here and were waiting to see if they were going to be able to go up there. So, we got kind of busy,” said Ploetz.

But compared to last Saturday, businesses said this is not what they expected business to look like on Father’s Day weekend.

“It slowed down because we do not have all the people coming in for Patagonia Lake and Copper Canyon Lake. We don’t have that traffic like we usually do in the morning,” said Ploetz.

Ploetz also says the closure was an inconvenience when it comes to keeping the store running.

“I go to Tucson at least three times throughout the week, but I haven’t been able to go and get supplies for the store so that has been a problem and I am not going the long way around so it has been quite an issue,” said Ploetz.

Many were in agreement that one thing keeping them open was the locals and firefighters.

“We were busy today because we were feeding the firefighters that came in for food, so we made their food this morning. We have been impossible busy because they can’t go into Tucson to get their lunch,” said Ploetz.

Highway 83 is now open, and these businesses expect customers to return in the coming days.

