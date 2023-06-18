Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A spokesperson for Davis-Monthan says an airman died during a training exercise.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake today, June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

Details surrounding his death remain under investigation.

”We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Wade was reported missing at Roosevelt Lake on June 14, while conducting training in preparation for supporting jump operations.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales
Tucson police arrest woman for stealing packages and drug possession
Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man

Latest News

The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita
The Singletons have been helping families for the last 17 years. They currently support 75...
Nonprofit helps Arizona single parent families battling cancer
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home