Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A spokesperson for Davis-Monthan says an airman died during a training exercise.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake today, June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

Details surrounding his death remain under investigation.

”We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Wade was reported missing at Roosevelt Lake on June 14, while conducting training in preparation for supporting jump operations.

