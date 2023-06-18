FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dad gets toasty temps on Father’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry with typical mid-June heat. Breezy to locally windy most afternoons through early next week. Father’s Day is going to be on the toasty side with highs in the triple digits.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 103. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Juneteenth: Patchy blowing dust between noon and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

