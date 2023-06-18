Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dad gets toasty temps on Father’s Day

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry with typical mid-June heat. Breezy to locally windy most afternoons through early next week. Father’s Day is going to be on the toasty side with highs in the triple digits.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. West wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 103. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Juneteenth: Patchy blowing dust between noon and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales
Tucson police arrest woman for stealing packages and drug possession
Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man

Latest News

The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and windy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and windy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and windy
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple-digit heat is here to stay