SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election

SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the Presidential election more than a year away, there are lots of questions about how Arizonans are reacting now, and will react down the road as the Donald Trump federal case continues.

“It depends on where you stand on the political spectrum how you’re interpreting this,” says Dr. Lisa Sanchez from the U of A School of Government and Public Policy.  “I think in Arizona, you know we’ve been a swing state in the last couple electoral cycles, we’ve been leaning red but not afraid to turn blue in certain cases so i think it’s going to be big,” she adds.

While many democrats say no one is above the law, republicans say we are seeing two different systems of justice on display.

“However this shakes out, one side is going to be upset about the outcome.. and that means they may lose faith in the American system, and that’s what’s scary,” says Dr. Sanchez.

Since this is starting to unfold with the election a year-and-a-half away, Dr. Sanchez while this is a big deal and this is historic, it may not be the biggest issue come Election Day.  Still, there are questions about timing of rulings, when a trial could begin, and the impact of that on the campaign.

