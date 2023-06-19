Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
Crime scene tape
Police looking for suspect in Tucson homicide
36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales
Tucson police arrest woman for stealing packages and drug possession
Businesses feel the impact of the Oak Fire
Businesses feel the impact of the Oak Fire
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita

Latest News

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Samantha Richards speaks about her experience with Medicaid, Friday, June 9, 2023, in...
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Search and rescue teams issue reminder for hikers
Search and rescue teams issue reminder for hikers