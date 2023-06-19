FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning goes into effect Monday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry with typical June heat for the workweek, then temperatures ramping up a bit more next weekend. Breezy to locally windy the first half of the week then more typical June breezes thereafter.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Juneteenth: Patchy blowing dust between 2pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 101. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

