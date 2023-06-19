Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Monday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds and low relative humidity combine for a Red Flag Warning for southern Arizona from 11 AM to 7 PM Monday. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible with relative humidity dropping as low as 5%. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a seasonably hot high near 102° in Tucson. Triple digits stick with us all throughout the 7-day forecast with a stronger ridge of high pressure building in by early next week.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a high of 102°. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106°.

