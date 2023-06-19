Man turns self in following fatal hit-and-run crash on Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Valencia Road in the Tucson area on Thursday, June 15.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Arlin Antone, 21, was interviewed on Friday, June 16.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Arlin Antone, 21, was booked on one charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

His vehicle matched the one spotted fleeing the scene and had “damage consistent with the collision,” according to the PCSD. Antone was booked on one charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The PCSD said Antone hit 29-year-old Kevin Baughman while he walking in the middle of Valencia near Mark Road. Baughman was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Witnesses said they saw Antone’s vehicle brake hard before hitting Baughman, but Antone then took off.

