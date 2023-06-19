Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing vulnerable adult

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 79-year-old Ronald Murrell Reichert was last seen near 7900 North La Canada Boulevard this morning, June 18.

PCSD says he left on foot about 6 a.m. toward St. Marks United Methodist Church at 1431 West Magee Road.

He is described as being six-feet tall, 180 pounds, blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a jacket, red and black flannel, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on the location of Ronald is urged to call 911.

