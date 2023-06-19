TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are warning people about approaching wildlife.

A spokesperson says a coyote pup bit a Sahuarita teen last week after she tried to rescue it.

Game and Fish says the coyote’s mother most likely left it unattended for a short time to get look for food.

Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite (AZ Game and Fish)

The teen is now being treated for rabies.

Game and Fish says they had to euthanize the baby.

They add that if someone sees wildlife they believe needs help, they should call 623-236-7201.

