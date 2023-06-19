Advertise
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are warning people about approaching wildlife.

A spokesperson says a coyote pup bit a Sahuarita teen last week after she tried to rescue it.

Game and Fish says the coyote’s mother most likely left it unattended for a short time to get look for food.

The teen is now being treated for rabies.

Game and Fish says they had to euthanize the baby.

They add that if someone sees wildlife they believe needs help, they should call 623-236-7201.

