Scottsdale’s Museum of the West to host new exhibit about Sonoran cowboys

The Museum of the West has a brand new exhibit that opens tomorrow!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is about to debut a new exhibit that tells the story of the Sonoran cowboys scattered throughout the southwest and the Sonoran Desert.

Vaqueros have been living throughout Mexico for many, many years. Photographer Warner Segarra said he wanted to bring “Vaqueros de la Cruz Del Diablo” to life to honor these vaqueros’ culture and preserve their history. “I think this way of life is disappearing because of globalization, and I wanted to find what was naturally here,” he said.

Segarra said that technology is missing in the photos. “That’s the beauty of it,” he said. “It’s 40 years of friendship. I was embedded with the cowboys and rode with them and became part of their culture.” He said while it’s a hard life, it’s a beautiful one that’s disappearing.

The exhibit is the first bilingual exhibit, and soon, all exhibits will transform to be bilingual. Dr. Tricia Loscher, the museum’s assistant director, said, “After nine years, it’s a phenomenon exhibition. We’ve never done anything like this, and Werner’s work shares the rich history of Mexico.”

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays, and you can find hours and ticket information here. The exhibit will be at the museum until February.

