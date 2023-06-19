Advertise
Search and rescue teams issue reminder for hikers

Search and rescue teams issue reminder for hikers
Search and rescue teams issue reminder for hikers(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue issued a reminder for hiker after responding to several recent calls.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue says three recent searches all started in the area of Marshall Gulch.

Search and rescue teams issue reminder for hikers
Search and rescue teams issue reminder for hikers(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies say hikers are dropping into the Sabino Creek which leads to difficult terrain and no actual trail to follow.

They remind hikers to stay on the correct trail when leaving Marshall Gulch.

