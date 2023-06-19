Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect dead after allegedly shooting DPS trooper in west Phoenix

Active police investigation scene near 21st Ave and Thomas in Phoenix.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a suspect near 21st Ave and Thomas Monday morning(azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police and DPS are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened after 11 a.m. Monday near 35th Ave. and Holly Street. Officials say the suspect fled the scene leading police on a short pursuit. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a brick wall near 36th and Virginia Avenues, where the unidentified suspect was pronounced dead. It’s not immediately clear how the suspect died.

A DPS trooper has been injured during an officer-involved shooting on Monday.
A DPS trooper has been injured during an officer-involved shooting on Monday.(Arizona's Family)

Paramedics from Phoenix Fire rushed the trooper to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Phoenix Police.

The Department of Public Safety has not yet commented on the situation. This is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 42nd in Arizona.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
Crime scene tape
Police looking for suspect in Tucson homicide
36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales
Tucson police arrest woman for stealing packages and drug possession
Businesses feel the impact of the Oak Fire
Businesses feel the impact of the Oak Fire
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita

Latest News

Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Pima County will build a 134 mile internet ring to bring services to rural areas
Pima County will build a 134 mile internet ring to bring services to rural areas
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Arlin Antone, 21, was booked on one charge of leaving...
Man turns self in following fatal hit-and-run crash on Valencia Road
Pima County will build a 134 mile internet ring to bring services to rural areas
Pima County will build a 134 mile internet ring to bring services to rural areas