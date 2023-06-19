Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen arrested after shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina.

When officers arrived to the scene they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
By Zach Prelutsky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A teenager was arrested after a shooting at the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville, North Carolina, WHNS reports.

Asheville Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Court Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other remains in critical condition.

Authorities say they were able to find two suspects nearby and take them into custody before clearing one of those suspects.

A 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is facing two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol and other physical evidence in the park.

The second day of the festival was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday but was canceled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
Crime scene tape
Police looking for suspect in Tucson homicide
36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales
Tucson police arrest woman for stealing packages and drug possession
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on Oak Fire near Sonoita
Businesses feel the impact of the Oak Fire
Businesses feel the impact of the Oak Fire

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed
Tucson wants to hear from you about One Water 2100 plan
Monday, June 19th
Red Flag warning for southern Arizona through 7 p.m. Monday