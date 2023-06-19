Tucson wants to hear from you about One Water 2100 plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Water wants to hear from you about a plan aimed at saving the city’s water supply.

It focuses on how they are going to use and conserve water by the year 2100. This is the third step of this plan after leaders went through the planning process and community engagement.

They now have the plan written and put together, but they’re hoping to hear from the community again.

The city updates its long-term water plan every decade and that’s what they’re doing here with One Water 2100.

There are four different kinds of water that are used and are part of the plan, stormwater, groundwater, reclaimed water and surface water.

Tucson has become nationally recognized as a leader in collecting rainwater, water recycling, and conservation. And now they’re hoping to hear from you.

“This plan lays out some strategies and we’d love to get some community feedback on it,” lead planner at Tucson Water in the Conservation Program Jaimie Galayda said. “But most of all we’re trying to show the community that planning for the future we have plenty of supplies, it’s just better if we keep managing demand and expanding our supplies so that we can keep saving water for the future as long as possible.”

The 110-page plan is HERE , as you can give feedback HERE .

The deadline to chime in is July 21, and then city leaders will look it over again in September.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.