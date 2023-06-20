Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying hot, breezy, and mostly dry this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A few sprinkles and dry thunderstorms rolled through southern Arizona overnight, causing a fire to spark in the Catalina Mountains. Though we are not under a Red Flag Warning today, the air will remain very dry with breezy conditions (gusts around 20 mph) this afternoon. Triple digit heat sticks with us through the extended forecast with our first heat wave of 2023 likely next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°.

