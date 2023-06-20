Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man who sent threatening message to Maricopa County supervisor indicted

Hadland faces up to 6 months in jail and a hefty fine.
Hadland faces up to 6 months in jail and a hefty fine.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who sent a threatening message to Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has been indicted, according to Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office.

Phoenix man Ryan Stuart Hadland, 44, has been indicted on charges of using electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten, or harass. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 12, 2022, Hadland sent a threatening email to Gates and now faces up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits all week long

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Hot temps and the wildfire burning in the Catalinas
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas