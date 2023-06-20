UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found safe.
PCSD says Maria “Estela” Acuna disappeared this evening, June 19, at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sky Ranch Trail.
A spokesperson says she was found safe after a citizen saw her flyer on social media.
