UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found safe.

PCSD says Maria “Estela” Acuna disappeared this evening, June 19, at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sky Ranch Trail.

A spokesperson says she was found safe after a citizen saw her flyer on social media.

