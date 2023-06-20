There’s a law for rescuing kids or pets from hot cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Rising temperatures can create rising fears about kids and pets left in hot cars. For those who see it and do something about it, there are a few things to remember. If you take action to protect a child or animal you found in a locked, hot car, the following offers some ways to protect yourself from the possible aftermath.

“I always double-check, you know? Especially around this time in the summer, you know? You don’t want to leave any kids behind,” said Christina Nakamuro as she helped five year-old Luna into the car in Marana.

“With summer coming up upon us and 100-degree weather creeping in, I agree,” said Kara Moseley with nine month-old J.J. and four year-old Presley in the car with her.

Both mothers considered getting kids out of hot cars as no laughing matter.

“As soon as you can get them, as fast as possible, that way it prevents any issues, you know, death, pretty much,” Nakamuro said.

“It’s dangerous, it’s hot outside, I agree they should break that window open,” Moseley said.

“I would strongly suggest that people look up the law,” said Pima County Sheriff Detective Ted Moon.

If you’re the one breaking a window on a car that’s not yours, you have some steps to take to protect yourself legally, according to a house bill signed into law six years ago.

You can read the law here: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/53leg/1R/laws/0301.pdf

You’ve probably already made sure the child or animal is in imminent danger, and you already know the vehicle is locked and there’s no other way in.

Before you take action, first, notify police or a first responder.

And then use no more force than necessary for entry so that you’re not creating unnecessary damage to property that’s not your own.

This law then requires the rescuer to remain with the rescued child or animal until the police or first responder contacted responds.

“It’s simple: call 911. Sometimes you might get lucky and there might be a police officer or a sheriff’s deputy patrolling the parking lot,” Det. Noon said

If it means avoiding a dangerous scene, at least a few moms out there say they’ll give a would-be rescuer a pass.

“I think they can call 911 while they’re opening the car, you know? I mean I’d rather have my daughter safe than all the paperwork, you know?” Nakamuro said in regard to paperwork against someone breaking her window.

“As a parent, as an adult, it’s your responsibility to prioritize taking care of your children, making sure that they’re safe,” Moseley said.

If you’re found to not follow these points in the law, you could be responsible for unnecessary and malicious damage to the vehicle. You’ll have to explain why it seemed like an emergency and have good reason.

