Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas

The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, near or in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.

As of 7:40 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, the fire was around 50 acres.

The cause is under investigation, but there was lightning in the area last night. The fire is located about two miles from north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa.

The fire was discovered around 3:30 a.m. and several crews -- smoke jumpers and air tankers -- are already on the scene.

Catalina Highway is still open, as of 8 a.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and keep an eye out for additional emergency vehicles.

Rose Canyon Lake is closed, as are the Sabino Canyon overflow parking and trailheads for Ventana Canyon, Pima Canyon and Finger Rocks.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits all week long
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Arlin Antone, 21, was booked on one charge of leaving...
Man turns self in following fatal hit-and-run crash on Valencia Road

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits all week long
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized
Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
Tucson organization launches new campaign to raise awareness of childhood hunger
Tucson organization launches new campaign to raise awareness of childhood hunger