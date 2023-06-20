Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, near or in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.

As of 7:40 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, the fire was around 50 acres.

The cause is under investigation, but there was lightning in the area last night. The fire is located about two miles from north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa.

The fire was discovered around 3:30 a.m. and several crews -- smoke jumpers and air tankers -- are already on the scene.

Catalina Highway is still open, as of 8 a.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and keep an eye out for additional emergency vehicles.

Rose Canyon Lake is closed, as are the Sabino Canyon overflow parking and trailheads for Ventana Canyon, Pima Canyon and Finger Rocks.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.