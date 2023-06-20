WEB EXTRA: Smugglers hiring good drivers to rent cars for criminal acts
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You can watch more of Rebecca Taylor’s interview with Fareed Alshami who says smugglers rented cars from him and used them for human trafficking by watching the video player.
You can read Rebecca’s entire story by clicking here: https://www.kold.com/2023/06/20/smugglers-hiring-good-drivers-rent-cars-criminal-acts/
