Arizona Board of Regents approves new College of Health Sciences at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona is starting a new program called the College of Health Sciences. According to the U of A, more than three million, or 40% of people in Arizona, live in an area with a current health care shortage..

Leaders at the university say this will help focus on graduate programs to fill many health care positions in the state, especially in rural areas where the need is higher.

For example, seven counties have limited or no maternal care. The new college is offering five programs: Midwifery, Physician Assistant, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Genetic Counseling, and Clinical Translational Sciences.

The hope is for people going to school to become doctors and health professionals, and for them to stay here.

“All the programs we’re developing are focused on both rural and urban and indigenous communities here in Arizona,” Interim Dean of the University of Arizona College of Health Sciences Dr. Kevin Lohenry said. “We’re looking for solutions to partner with communities to build a health care workforce that reflects the needs and the people of those communities.”

The midwifery, physician assistant and doctor of physical therapy programs are still working on developing their new degree programs.

They will then they need to get accreditation.

