Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Board of Regents approves new College of Health Sciences at University of Arizona

New College of Health Sciences at the University of Arizona
New College of Health Sciences at the University of Arizona
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is a new push for more health care access across Arizona.

The University of Arizona is starting a new program called the College of Health Sciences. According to the U of A, more than three million, or 40% of people in Arizona, live in an area with a current health care shortage..

Leaders at the university say this will help focus on graduate programs to fill many health care positions in the state, especially in rural areas where the need is higher.

For example, seven counties have limited or no maternal care. The new college is offering five programs: Midwifery, Physician Assistant, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Genetic Counseling, and Clinical Translational Sciences.

The hope is for people going to school to become doctors and health professionals, and for them to stay here.

“All the programs we’re developing are focused on both rural and urban and indigenous communities here in Arizona,” Interim Dean of the University of Arizona College of Health Sciences Dr. Kevin Lohenry said. “We’re looking for solutions to partner with communities to build a health care workforce that reflects the needs and the people of those communities.”

The midwifery, physician assistant and doctor of physical therapy programs are still working on developing their new degree programs.

They will then they need to get accreditation.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas now 25% contained
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite

Latest News

Recent searches in Marshall Gulch area prompts reminder to stay on the trails
Recent searches in Marshall Gulch area prompts reminder to stay on the trails
Recent searches in Marshall Gulch area prompts reminder to stay on the trails
Recent searches in Marshall Gulch area prompts reminder to stay on the trails
UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
Ventana Fire gets full attention of firefighters and residents
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X