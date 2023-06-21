FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Seasonably hot and breezy for the Summer Solstice

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today marks the first day of astronomical summer as the sun’s rays are directly above the Tropic of Cancer. The “longest” day of the year brings southern Arizona 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. Though we are not under a Red Flag Warning today, the air will remain very dry with breezy conditions (gusts around 25 mph) this afternoon. Triple digit heat sticks with us through the extended forecast with a strong ridge of high pressure pushing temperatures into the 110°+ territory next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 111°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.