Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Seasonably hot and breezy for the Summer Solstice

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today marks the first day of astronomical summer as the sun’s rays are directly above the Tropic of Cancer. The “longest” day of the year brings southern Arizona 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. Though we are not under a Red Flag Warning today, the air will remain very dry with breezy conditions (gusts around 25 mph) this afternoon. Triple digit heat sticks with us through the extended forecast with a strong ridge of high pressure pushing temperatures into the 110°+ territory next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 111°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas now 25% contained
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying hot, breezy, and mostly dry this week
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas now 25% contained
The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a season-long advisory for...
The good news about Pima County’s ozone layer