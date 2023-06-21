The good news about Pima County’s ozone layer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Smoke from wildfires has caused ozone levels to rise across the country in the last couple of years, and in many states, that’s led to federal fines. Our 13 News Fact Finders wondered what this means for Arizona.

Every summer, we come very close to exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s limit. Tucson almost never violates federal standards. You can’t say the same for Maricopa County, which exceeds the limit much more often and can face restrictions or even fines because of it. You can’t see the ozone layer, but it’s incredibly important for protecting Earth from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Pollution mixes with sunlight to poke holes in it, so the EPA set standards to keep ozone in check.

There are six complicated criteria for air quality - some daily, some yearly - but Pima County’s biggest concern is the eight hour average. What’s interesting is, the numbers are actually getting better over time in Southern Arizona. That’s mostly because cars are getting cleaner. You can make an even bigger difference, simply by filling up your car at the best time of day.

“The smell of gasoline, those compounds, are contributing to the formation of ozone,” said Natalie Shepp, Senior Program Manager at Pima County Department of Environmental Quality. “So, if you can fill up your vehicle later in the day, it has less chance to form into ozone because the sun is setting and then you don’t contribute through that source.”

Of course, driving less makes the biggest difference. Just one day a week of combining errands or car pooling can help a lot. But did you know keeping your tires properly inflated can actually decrease your harmful output? Just a couple of small things that make a big difference. You can watch air quality updates and get weekly forecasts from Pima County.

To watch more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Natalie Shepp, Senior Program Manager at Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, talk about the state of southern Arizona’s ozone layer, go to this link: https://www.kold.com/2023/06/21/web-extra-good-news-about-pima-countys-ozone-layer/

