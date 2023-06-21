Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In honor of Juneteenth, the University of Arizona Beyond Juneteenth Committee held the “Beyond Legacy: The Next Generation of Justice and Action in the 21st Century,” at Centennial Hall.

The event featured Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcom X. This is the first time they have spoken together in Arizona.

The event focused on the next generation of justice and action.

“We need to be stretching our imagination, stretching our history, stretching, what we know and what we don’t know about this rich and amazing culture,” said Denise Trimble Smith, project director of justice initiatives at the University of Arizona.

Smith says Juneteenth goes beyond one day.

“Where do we go from here? Looking beyond, what we used to be beyond who our parents are? And how do we fight for social justice in this 21st century? How do we set our young people and our families up for success,” said Smith.

The focus of the conversation was moving forward.

“We’re going to talk to the ladies as well as the gentlemen about where they can go from here in their own justice, in their own action, as we move towards a better future,” said Smith.

Smith said having both daughters together in Tucson is also a step in the right direction for the state.

“This is the first time coming to the city of Tucson and speaking together. I think that we as the University of Arizona have an opportunity to be role models,” said Smith. “We have an opportunity to be role models and to show the state that this holiday is worth making it a state holiday, not just a national holiday.”

Douglas Woodard attended the event and said it is an important event for the younger generation.

“A lot of people really don’t understand what Juneteenth was really all about especially the young kids, they just don’t understand. Us older folks we have kind of an idea,” said Woodard.

Smith added that she hopes people leave the event with a new respect for one another.

“We have to make a decision, are we gonna rest on our past or are we going to trailblaze towards the future? If we’re looking to survive as a country, we need to look at humanity, as siblings, as a way for us to embrace and love each other, and have respect one for another,” said Smith.

This event has been more than two years in the making. Smith and all the others involved were beyond grateful these two trailblazers chose to spend Juneteenth speaking to the Tucson community.

