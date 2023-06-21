Advertise
Northern Arizona bear who killed Tucson man was healthy, tested negative for rabies

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona wildlife officials say the bear who attacked and killed a Tucson man in northern Arizona appeared to be in good physical health and tested negative for rabies.

In an autopsy conducted after the shooting death of the bear, Arizona Game and Fish veterinarian Dr. Anne Justice-Allen says the bear was 7 to 10 years old and weighed approximately 360 pounds. “It was in good condition with no apparent signs of disease,” officials wrote in the summary.

Dr. Allen noted that the bear’s stomach had human remains mixed with vegetation and seeds but explained that the animal had a good amount of body fat and appeared nutritionally in good shape. The bear was also tested for rabies, and state labs yielded negative results. Wildlife officials also emphasized that only one bear tested positive for rabies in Arizona and was back in 1971.

The bear was shot multiple times by a neighbor who tried to stop a ferocious, unprovoked attack on 66-year-old Steven Jackson, who was having coffee in Groom Creek near Prescott. Eyewitnesses say he was building a cabin in the area and working from his campsite when the bear began eating him. The bear ultimately dragged Jackson 75 feet down an embankment.

Arizona Game and Fish are expected to provide an update at noon. Arizona’s Family will stream it live.

