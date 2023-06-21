Pima County Supervisors say they’re angry at the sheriff for going way over budget

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It was one of the busiest days ever for the Pima County Board of Supervisors. There were 104 items on the agenda and some of them would take a half hour or more to discuss and vote on.

There was no time for delay. It’s one reason why the board chose to limit the call to the audience to two minutes per speaker instead of the normal three minutes. It also stopped the call at one hour.

In all fairness, the board set new rules which said if more than 20 people signed up to be speakers, they would impose the time limits.

The board tackled issues such as horse racing, affordable housing, passed a final budget of $1.7 billion and expressed anger that the sheriff was $3.3 million over budget with just ten days left in the fiscal year.

“I am, just at this point, kind of perplexed,” said District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy who made a point of saying he supports law enforcement, but this was a bit much. “I understand there was Covid, and other issues. Inflation, yes.”

He was not the only one the board who was not very happy the sheriff’s department ended the fiscal year way over budget.

“But to go over by, not a couple hundred thousand, but three point three million that’s significant,” said Board Chair Adelita Grijalva. “That is just basically saying we have a budget, I’m don’t know if I’m going to abide by it or not.”

Still the board voted to give him money to pay his officers but withheld a million and a half dollars the sheriff will now have to find elsewhere or take out of next years budget. He’ll face the board July 11.

Call to the audience was shortened but still some folks decided to take cheap shots.

“Dr. clown walks out there, the mengala son of a bi***,” said the head of the Pima County Republican Party Dave Smith, a caustic remark aimed at Dr. Matt Heinz. He was quickly shut down but allowed to speak later after promising to be more civil.

It’s that kind of verbal abuse, in part, which led the board to restrict the time for call to the audience because it has often become verbally abusive and could go on for hours. With 104 items to work through and vote on, the call to the audience was limited to an hour overall. Some were not happy with that.

“Last meeting you violated our constitutional right of free speech by voting to limit the time for call to the public,” said Jane Hubbard, a regular at the podium for call to the audience.

And finally, the board approved a contract for Rillito Race Track to hold horse racing for another year. This despite several letters asking the board to end horse racing in light of the number of horses which have died in tracks across the country, including the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs which lost ten horses this year. The county voted 4 to 1 to hold racing through the 2024 season.

“We report zero fatalities in 2023,” said Ed Ackerly, an officer at track. “And there was some question about that but there were no horse track, on the track breakdowns in 2023.”

The board also approved $2.7 million to contract to build 203 affordable homes.

Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz argued that’s a pittance for what’s really needed asking to add a zero to that number.

The board said it’s just a start and there’s more to come.

