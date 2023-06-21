Presidio San Agustín del Tucson and Fort Lowell Museums offer docent training course in September and October 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The lifeblood of the Presidio Museum in downtown Tucson and the soon-to-be-opened Fort Lowell Museum are volunteers and docents who provide most of the programming and tours at the museums.

In an effort to attract new docents for both locations, the Presidio Museum is holding a docent training course this fall.

This extensive course will cover a variety of topics, including:

The early people of the Tucson basin

The history, geography and people of the Spanish Presidio

Basic Spanish military history and uniforms

The Mexican Republic

An introduction to interpretive kits

How to know your audience

Geography of the Presidio neighborhood, the Santa Cruz River and Sentinel Peak (A Mountain)

The history of Fort Lowell

The course is mainly for individuals who are excited about local history, want to learn more and share that enthusiasm with Presidio Museum and/or Fort Lowell Museum visitors.

“Graduated” docents are expected to volunteer one weekday a week or one weekend each month. They must also complete an application and commitment form when registering for the class.

Several current Presidio Museum docents have also signed up for the course to continue their education. “History buffs” who are not interested in volunteering after the class may also attend if available.

The course consists of four classes held from 9 am to 1 pm on the following Saturdays: Sept. 9, 23, 30 and Oct. 7.

Pricing is as follows:

New Docents: $75, which includes a one-year membership at the Presidio Museum and the Fort Lowell Museum

History Buffs Taking the Class for Personal Knowledge: $100

Committed Students: $25

A 10% discount is offered for those who register through August 1. To register or to learn more, go to https://tucsonpresidio.com/volunteering/ .

