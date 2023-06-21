Recent searches in Marshall Gulch area prompts reminder to stay on the trails

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to several hiker searches last week, all originating in the Marshall Gulch area.

The hikers found themselves dropping into Sabino Creek, where there is no trail.

“It’s not necessarily a problem in this area, but sometimes people get curious. Sometimes people don’t realize that there’s not a trail there,” said John Stevens, a rescuer with Southern Arizona Rescue Association.

Marshall Gulch is near the start of Sabino Creek, which flows into Seven Falls and Sabino Canyon.

Stevens said this creek can be a draw for many hikers in the area.

“You keep going and next thing you know you’re at a waterfall surrounded by three cliffs, and you figure out a way to navigate that,” said Stevens. “Then you get to the next waterfall and it’s another three cliffs and next thing you know you’re off trail a mile and calling 911 for assistance,” said Stevens.

Stevens added that this draw is what led to hikers needing assistance over the weekend.

“There are two trails at Marshall Gulch. There’s the Aspen Loop and there’s the Marshall Gulch Trail, which are really great trails if you stay on them,” said Stevens. “But the ones that happened this weekend, they just followed the creek bed, and it kind of felt like there was something there, but there’s nothing there.”

And for people who find themselves off the trail, the terrain can be difficult to navigate.

“There’s going to be water crossings, so your feet are going to get wet. And there’s lots of boulders. The beautiful thing about our mountains is our boulders are covered in sand, and when your feet are wet and covered in sand, it’s really slippery,” said Stevens. “Not to mention that there’s a ton of deadfall from the trees that have fallen and lots of things to jump over and go under.”

Stevens said the best way to avoid landing yourself in this situation is to check up-to-date maps before you head out.

“Do your research on the trails that are actually marked as forest service trails, and stick to those trails. That would be the biggest advice that we would have for you,” said Stevens.

Anyone who finds themselves in this situation is asked to immediately call 911. Stevens added that once this call is made, stay in that location so it is easier for rescuers to find you.

“Search and rescue is free in Arizona, and you should call at the first sign of trouble. The sooner you call, the sooner we can get to you and the sooner that we can start working our plans to get you out of trouble,” said Stevens.

