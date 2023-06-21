Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Serving time to serving meals: Inmates attend classes in prison, receive culinary certificates

A group of inmates at the Waiawa Correctional Facility in Hawaii received their culinary certificates. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Eight inmates at a correctional facility in Hawaii have received their culinary certificates.

KHNL reports that the group of inmates attended six months of classes offered at the Waiawa Correctional Facility by Kapiolani Community College.

And the group celebrated the occasion with a banquet.

“This program helped me a lot in professionalism and being able to have a future,” said inmate Gabriel Apilando.

It’s the facility’s first culinary program in at least 20 years.

Officials said the classes are important to teach skills as inmates prepare for work furlough, parole and being released back into the community.

“The culinary program taught me that anything is possible as long as I put my mind to it,” said inmate Antonio Belen. “I have the tenacity to move forward in my life.”

Kapiolani Community College also has a culinary program at the women’s correctional center which has been running for more than 10 years.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas now 25% contained
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits all week long

Latest News

An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
3 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials...
Utility lineman dies while helping restore power to Texas residents following storms