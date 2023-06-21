Advertise
Tucson church fire considered suspicious

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The cause of a Tucson church fire is being investigated as suspicious.

Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire units responded to the fire early this morning near Ruthrauff and Wetmore.

Northwest Fire says crews contained the fire quickly and no one was hurt.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirms detectives have been called in to investigate because the fire is being considered suspicious in nature.

