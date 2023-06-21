Tucson church fire considered suspicious

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The cause of a Tucson church fire is being investigated as suspicious.

Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire units responded to the fire early this morning near Ruthrauff and Wetmore.

Northwest Fire says crews contained the fire quickly and no one was hurt.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirms detectives have been called in to investigate because the fire is being considered suspicious in nature.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.