Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Utility lineman dies while helping restore power to Texas residents following storms

A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials...
A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials say.(Robert_schafer_photography via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials say a utility lineman from West Virginia working to restore power in Texas has died.

KLTV reports that the 35-year-old lineman, whose name was not immediately released, was working with Appalachian Power to restore electricity to the Marshall area after last week’s storms.

According to Harrison County Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, the worker’s death has been attributed to heat-related causes.

Oswalt said the man had been working with his crew in the heat on Monday and told the group that he wasn’t feeling well once they returned to their motel.

The worker received medical attention and a shower to cool down but was later found collapsed on the floor in his room that night, according to Oswalt.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Many residents in East Texas are currently still without power, and thousands of linemen are continuing their work to help restore electricity in the area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas now 25% contained
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits all week long

Latest News

An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
3 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
Juneteenth event features daughters of Martin Luther King Jr. And Malcom X
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election