Ventana Fire gets full attention of firefighters and residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A day of intense firefighting both from the air and on the ground appeared to be help contain the Ventana Fire by Tuesday evening, June 20. Working all day, firefighters and aircraft made a ring around the blaze’s more than 50 acres. The fact that the fire started where the Bighorn Fire blazed a trail three years ago also helped.

“Hopefully because this in the scar of the Bighorn Fire, we’ll see that fire activity slow down because there won’t be enough fuel for it to move across the landscape,” said Coronado National Forest Spokesperson Starr Farrell.

Helicopters were seen dipping water from pumpkins, which are portable tanks, that were set up north of the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center.

The Forest Service believed lightning to have caused the blaze around three o’clock Tuesday morning; however, the cause was still under investigation.

The Ventana Fire began the day at 50 acres; by the early evening, the estimate only increased to 55 acres, with 25% containment. The lines of fire retardant were thick and visible from such vantage points as Craycroft Road and Sabino Canyon Road, and the Forest Service estimated them to be holding the fire well against any winds that arose.

The flames were visible from homes in the dark morning hours and were only a mile from the nearest house just on the northern edge of the neighborhoods north of Craycroft Road. Into the day, three helicopters dropped water and seven air tankers, with one of them classified as a “VLAT” or very large air tanker, created the ring of retardant that was easily visible from the neighborhoods that it was protecting. At least three crews, with one that repelled from a helicopter were fighting the fire with the help of three engines.

Residents were alert but not alarmed Tuesday morning.

“When I came out walking, I saw all these helicopters and bomber planes and stuff it’s kind of something to watch,” said Larry, a resident who would only give his first name.

“Well I was going out for a run and I heard the helicopters but I didn’t see it, then I came out and saw the retardant on the side of the mountain and ok, this is probably not good, went and told my wife, ‘Let’s get prepared, pack some stuff,’ and, of course I still went for a run and left her to do it, but I hope we’re ok,” said Brian McFadzen, as he paused to look at the firefighting efforts during his run along Craycroft Road.

The Forest Service reminded the public to not fly drones in the area. Such activity can ground aerial firefighting efforts.

