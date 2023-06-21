Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WEB EXTRA: The good news about Pima County’s ozone layer

WEB EXTRA: The good news about Pima County’s ozone layer
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Watch the video player for more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Natalie Shepp, Senior Program Manager at Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, who talks about the state of southern Arizona’s ozone layer, and the incredibly simple two things you can do to decrease your emissions.

For more on Brooke Wagner’s story about Pima County’s ozone layer, go to this link: https://www.kold.com/2023/06/21/good-news-about-pima-countys-ozone-layer/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
Sahuarita teen receiving treatment after coyote bite
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake Saturday, June 17, after a...
Davis-Monthan airman dies in training accident at Roosevelt Lake
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digits all week long

Latest News

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a season-long advisory for...
The good news about Pima County’s ozone layer
There’s a law for rescuing kids or pets from hot cars
There’s a law for rescuing kids or pets from hot cars
The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
USDA celebrates National Pollinator Week, Tucson Botanical Gardens works to protect native...
USDA celebrates National Pollinator Week, Tucson Botanical Gardens works to protect native species