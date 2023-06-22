Advertise
20-year-old Nogales cold case solved thanks to genetic genealogy

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A decades-old cold case is now solved thanks to genetic genealogy.

On September 8th, 2002, a John Doe was found dead in a hotel room in Nogales, Arizona. According to investigators, he was registered to the room under the false name of “Edward C” of St. Petersburg, Florida. Because of this, there were many questions surrounding his true identity after investigators found it to be linked to identity theft and fraud.

“This was a relatively fast identification for investigative genetic genealogy.” Investigative genealogist David Gurney said it was second, third, and fourth-degree relatives that helped lead to the match of who we now know to be Donald Hadland Jr.

Once scientists were able to find a match, the confirmation happened pretty quickly.

“They already had a fingerprint match for Donald. Normally, when we give an investigative lead it’s going to take a long time to perform DNA testing. In this case, they already had the fingerprint match so they already had that method to confirm the identification,” Cairenn Binder, another investigative genealogist on the case, said.

The specifics involving his death are still a mystery. But now, his family has some answers.

“He was in Tucson for a medical procedure, and he passed away in the hotel room during that time. Previously he did live in Florida, and he does have living family,’ Binder added.

This case, and the two others in Arizona, are part of the DNA Doe Project. Thanks to a partnership with the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office aimed to help identify John and Jane Does like Hadland Jr. Students at the Investigative Genetic Genealogy Certificate Program, which launched in January of this year, were actually the ones to examine Hadland’s DNA in the database GEDmatch Pro. Because of this, it helped reveal his identity.

So, what made Hadland Jr. a candidate for this project? Because his body was found the day he died, officials got a blood sample for an autopsy.

That sample was then used to help build a family tree for our former John Doe. Binder said while this case was a quick one, there’s still dozens more that they are working on.

“We have funding for more than a dozen cases to complete in 2023 through 2024. We already have about 20 cases in our lab pipeline. This is the first of many identifications and several of them will be Arizona ones,” Binder shared.

This identification was possible with the help of DNA test kits like 23 and me.

In an effort to help solve more cases like this, you can help by opting to share your DNA results online with researchers.

