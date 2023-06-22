ADOT approves five-year construction plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Residents in Southern Arizona have been dealing with construction for quite some time. Now, it’s going to last five years longer.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is expanding several highways to make driving safer after approving the new Five-Year Transportation Program.

The first project on the list is Interstate 10 – a crucial connection for Tucson and much of the state. The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to expand the two road lanes between Phoenix and Casa Grande to three.

“The I-10 expansion is about both today’s traffic demands and what we anticipate in the decades ahead,” ADOT Spokesperson Garin Groff said.

ADOT says the improvements are primarily focused on improving safety around the highways.

“In that particular area we see a lot of, throughout the year, a fair number of crashes. Many of those involve commercial vehicles,” Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said. “We’re hoping, along with our partners at ADOT that the eventual expansion of some of these highways will give drivers more room.”

The $571 million program primarily adds and widens lanes on I-10, I-17, and State Route 260. They also plan to preserve 400 miles of highway pavement that are rated in fair or poor condition.

But despite the upcoming renovations, officials say it is ultimately up to the driver to keep the roads safe.

“It’s driver error that causes serious injury and fatal crashes,” Graves said. “The highway doesn’t rise up and attack people it’s the way people behave behind the wheel.”

You can see the complete details of the construction project by clicking here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.