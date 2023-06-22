Advertise
Barry Lee Jones goes to federal court but as a free man

After almost 30 years on death row, he could end his appeals process
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - He was wrongly convicted and spent almost thirty years on death row. But this month, Barry Lee Jones became a free man once again. After years of appeals, a federal judge ruled five years ago that Barry Lee Jones shouldn’t be on death row. But it took this long for him to be free, and his attorney said the system still works.

Federal Judge Tim Burgess said the hearing Wednesday was “more than that” and called it a 30-year journey for justice for Barry Lee Jones.

“He’s left prison without any anger or bitterness and intent on making a good life for himself and contributing to his family,” said Cary Sandman, attorney for Jones, who was free but returned to federal court to end his appeal process.

“Representing an innocent man has its challenges,” Sandman said. Jones refused to comment.

“I’m going to say that it was fairly egregious that there was so little investigation done in this matter at the time of trial when a man’s life is on the line,” said Andrew Sowards, a retired investigator for the federal public defender who worked on Jones’s case. He said that the evidence in Jones’s trial did not support his 1995 death sentence for the murder of four-year-old Rachael Gray the previous year.

“What’s important to me is that the state has now admitted and we all now know that Barry did not harm that child, that he did not fatally assault that child, that perhaps there was some fault for failing to render medical care at the time,” Sowards said.

In the order granting postconviction relief, Jones did have to admit fault. The order said in part,

“…Barry Lee Jones recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death and thereby caused the death of Rachael Gray, when he failed to seek or contributed to the failure to seek medical care for Rachael Gray.”

“It’s been a long road with some big bumps in it, but eventually, I think we can all say through the contributions of the attorney general and the Pima County Attorney’s Office that Barry has achieved a measure of justice and the system has finally worked to that extent,” Sandman said.

Jones was released on time served for a guilty plea for second-degree murder, but Sowards said that punishment fit the time, not the necessarily crime.

“I think it means the world to him, to know that people believe that he didn’t do this, that he is an innocent man and he was wrongfully convicted,” Sowards said.

Federal Judge Tim Burgess flew from Anchorage for Wednesday’s hearing. The entire Arizona bench recused itself because a federal magistrate here worked on Jones’ original defense and would have been a witness heard by a fellow judge.

