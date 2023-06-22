Advertise
CCSO reports new fire southwest of Benson

According to the AZ State Forestry, the fire is at 10 acres with structures threatened.
(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a new fire, the Post Fire, about seven miles southwest of Benson on Post Ranch Road on Thursday, June 22.

According to the AZ State Forestry, the fire is at 10 acres with structures threatened. They have requested heavy air tankers, but high winds are causing issues with air support.

The CCSO has issued an alert that everyone on Post Ranch Road West of Highway 90 is in “SET” status—however no evacuations at this time.

The “SET” status is having your belonging ready to evacuate if given the “GO” status.

