DPS announces arrests in fraud scam

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced arrests connected to a fraud investigation.

Detectives served four residential search warrants Wednesday, June 21, and arrested six suspects.

DPS says the investigation started in May when AZDPS detectives and Department of Corrections conducted searches at a correctional center in Eloy.

That’s where detectives found numerous documents consistent with a potential fraudulent scheme.

DPS says detectives learned multiple victims were contacted by a company called “Debt 2 Credit Associates,” which claimed to be part of a government grant program with money to help people pay off debt. As part of this scam, victims were instructed to buy gold and ship it to addresses in Arizona.

Detectives contacted ten victims who lost money, with dozens more who are victims of aggravated identity theft. Some of the victims have lost up to $200,000 in this fraudulent scheme, with a current total loss estimated between $500,000 and $600,000.

DPS says all of the victims identified by detectives reside outside of Arizona.

The suspects who were not already in custody were booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

