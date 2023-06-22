FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Our hottest temperatures of the year on the horizon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today (7/21/23) marked the first day of astronomical summer as the sun’s rays are directly above the Tropic of Cancer. The “longest” day of the year brought southern Arizona 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight today. Though we weren’t under a Red Flag Warning today, the air will remain very dry with breezy conditions (gusts around 25 mph) for the next couple of days. Triple-digit heat sticks with us through the extended forecast, with a brief cool-down on Friday with temperatures around 100 for areas in the valley. However, a strong ridge of high pressure will give us the hottest temperatures of the year with the mercury rising to 110°+ territory next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 111°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°.

