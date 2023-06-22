Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Seasonably hot and breezy

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Though we are not under a Red Flag Warning today, the air will remain dry with breezy conditions (gusts around 25 mph) this afternoon, elevating our fire threat. Triple digit heat sticks with us through the extended forecast with a strong ridge of high pressure pushing temperatures into the 110°+ territory next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 111°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°.

