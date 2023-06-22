Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say

The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers said the giant seaweed blob piling up on the Florida coast could be carrying illness-inducing bacteria.

Sargassum can serve as a marine habitat while adrift at sea, but as it reaches the shore, it picks up everything in its path, including plastic and debris.

Researchers said that combined with the Florida sun can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.

There is good news, though. Scientists have not found any of the flesh-eating bacteria in the sargassum samples they tested, but they warn that it could still be present in the water.

Experts advise people to stay away from clumps of sargassum and not to swim in waters that appear filthy.

The bacteria can enter through minor wounds like cuts, scrapes or scratches.

While infections are rare, it can be severe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
Ventana Fire gets full attention of firefighters and residents
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an arson...
Authorities looking for church arson suspect
Pima County Supervisors say they’re angry at the sheriff for going way over budget
Pima County Supervisors say they’re angry at the sheriff for going way over budget
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

A woman in Indianapolis said she’s been the victim of an unusual robbery.
Man robbed woman at gunpoint then asked her on a date
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Georgia police department under fire for using image of Black man for handgun training class
RAW: Storm damage seen in Texas
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Search for missing Titanic submersible nears critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply