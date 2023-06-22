Advertise
Lab-grown meat is coming soon

What is it, exactly? 13 News Fact Finders explain
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Soon, you’ll be able to buy meat that comes from a factory - instead of an animal.

The USDA has now cleared “lab-grown” meat for sale in the U.S. The companies promote this as “cultivated meat” or “meat without slaughter.” In other words, a more humane meat that many hope will also help improve our environment. That’s because grazing and animal waste create a lot of greenhouse gases.

The two manufacturers, Upside Foods and Good Meat grow the cell-based proteins in giant vats. The cells do come from a living animal, fertilized egg, or cell bank. The meat is grown, pressed into a sheet, then formed into shapes, like a sausage or cutlet. Lab-grown products are not to be confused with plant-based ones, such as Impossible or Beyond products. People who have tried it describe it as tasting like chicken but with a denser texture.

The FDA has already cleared the lab-grown meat as being safe, but today, as the Agriculture Department moves forward with inspections. Critics say the energy needed to build the industry would counteract the benefits, while some are dubious about safety, despite the FDA approval.

Right now, lab-grown chicken is already being served in Singapore. You’ll have to wait a while longer to try it out in the U.S., though. It’s very expensive to produce, so the companies expect to launch it at exclusive restaurants first before it hits grocery cases. No launch date has been announced yet, but 13 Fact Finders will keep you posted.

