Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Local kids gym vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

We Rock the Spectrum Tucson's logo vandalized with swastikas, misogynistic phrases.
We Rock the Spectrum Tucson's logo vandalized with swastikas, misogynistic phrases.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We Rock the Spectrum, a local gym geared for kids with special needs, was recently vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

The owner, Destiny Wagner, had come into work on June 8th. At that point, everything was fine. It wasn’t until later in the morning when she noticed the gym’s logo on the back door was covered with swastikas, misogynistic phrases, and inappropriate images.

“I came out. We were open. Around 11 a.m., I came back outside to fetch something in my car I needed and turned around and was like, “oh my goodness.””

The logo vandalized can be found behind the gym in a small alleyway, so it can’t be seen by the public, but Wagner does a lot with the Jewish community and is the owner of the gym. She felt some of those messages were personal.

“We’ve worked with the JCC and they’ve done Shabat Fridays with us a few times with their younger group of kids. My daughter was going to the JCC summer program at the time and we’re a woman owned business, so was that directed towards me, my family, and what we do? We’re not sure.”

So Wagner called the police and filed a report.

“The city has already come out and cleaned it up for us and that was within two days, so that was great.”

Unfortunately this is not the first time she’s had contact the police. Last September, the gym was burglarized and vandalized.

Much of the damage caused in that incident has been repaired and signs that anything happened at all are faint. Recently, Wagner received a police report from the TPD, which had some welcome news.

“It does list someone that they’ve arrested, so I’m reaching out to them just to see what exactly is going on with that.”

Wagner also has a message for whoever vandalized her logo: “it’s not ok to hate for any reason… and that kind of hate is not ok.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Forward progress stopped for Ventana Fire in Catalina Mountains, 50% contained
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
Ventana Fire gets full attention of firefighters and residents
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

The Arizona Department of Transportation is expanding several highways to make driving safer...
ADOT approves five-year construction plan
Federal Judge Tim Burgess said the hearing Wednesday was “more than that” and called it a...
Barry Lee Jones goes to federal court but as a free man
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an arson...
Authorities looking for church arson suspect
WATCH: Authorities looking for man who tried to burn Tucson church down