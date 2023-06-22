Local kids gym vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We Rock the Spectrum, a local gym geared for kids with special needs, was recently vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

The owner, Destiny Wagner, had come into work on June 8th. At that point, everything was fine. It wasn’t until later in the morning when she noticed the gym’s logo on the back door was covered with swastikas, misogynistic phrases, and inappropriate images.

“I came out. We were open. Around 11 a.m., I came back outside to fetch something in my car I needed and turned around and was like, “oh my goodness.””

The logo vandalized can be found behind the gym in a small alleyway, so it can’t be seen by the public, but Wagner does a lot with the Jewish community and is the owner of the gym. She felt some of those messages were personal.

“We’ve worked with the JCC and they’ve done Shabat Fridays with us a few times with their younger group of kids. My daughter was going to the JCC summer program at the time and we’re a woman owned business, so was that directed towards me, my family, and what we do? We’re not sure.”

So Wagner called the police and filed a report.

“The city has already come out and cleaned it up for us and that was within two days, so that was great.”

Unfortunately this is not the first time she’s had contact the police. Last September, the gym was burglarized and vandalized.

Much of the damage caused in that incident has been repaired and signs that anything happened at all are faint. Recently, Wagner received a police report from the TPD, which had some welcome news.

“It does list someone that they’ve arrested, so I’m reaching out to them just to see what exactly is going on with that.”

Wagner also has a message for whoever vandalized her logo: “it’s not ok to hate for any reason… and that kind of hate is not ok.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.