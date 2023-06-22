TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona State Forestry is reporting a new wildfire burning near Hereford.

Crews are reporting the fire has burned about 30 acres and spreading.

Arizona State Forestry says structures are threatened.

Evacuations have been ordered for areas south of Three Canyons, East of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse Area, Andalusian Way area.

State Route 92 is closed between Hereford Road and Coronado Memorial Road with alternate routes being Palominas/Hereford Road.

People are advised to avoid this area until further notice for the safety of all responding personnel.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.