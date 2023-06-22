PCSD helps USBP find a missing child
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says they were called by the United States Border Patrol (USBP) to assist with an incident involving the release of a young child at approximately 4:05 a.m. on June 16.
The PCSD helped with resources until the child was located at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July 16.
13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.