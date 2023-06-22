Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD helps USBP find a missing child

The PCSD helped with resources until the child was located at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July...
The PCSD helped with resources until the child was located at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July 16.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says they were called by the United States Border Patrol (USBP) to assist with an incident involving the release of a young child at approximately 4:05 a.m. on June 16.

The PCSD helped with resources until the child was located at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July 16.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ventana Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, in the burn scar from the Big Horn Fire.
Forward progress stopped for Ventana Fire in Catalina Mountains, 50% contained
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
UPDATE: Fire lines holding along Ventana Fire burning in Catalinas
Ventana Fire gets full attention of firefighters and residents
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

We Rock the Spectrum Tucson's logo vandalized with swastikas, misogynistic phrases.
Local kids gym vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
The Arizona Department of Transportation is expanding several highways to make driving safer...
ADOT approves five-year construction plan
Federal Judge Tim Burgess said the hearing Wednesday was “more than that” and called it a...
Barry Lee Jones goes to federal court but as a free man
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an arson...
Authorities looking for church arson suspect